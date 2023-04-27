West Alabama Chamber announces new leader

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama has found its replacement for President and CEO Jim Page, who retired last month.

The Chamber’s board of directors announced today they’ve picked Kyle South for the position.

South currently serves as a state representative for House District 16, which represents parts of Fayette, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties, and he’ll take the helm of the Chamber July 1.

“Today’s announcement is a strategic move for the Chamber,” said Chamber board chair Michele Coley. “Kyle has the business acumen and existing relationships already in place to continue the important role this organization plays in West Alabama to promote economic prosperity and growth. His abilities to tackle tough issues and seek solutions are qualities that will build upon the solid foundation already in place at the Chamber.”

South is an Alabama native who grew up in Fayette and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama.

“The opportunity to lead a 120-year-old business advocacy organization is a challenge that I feel my business experiences and serving as an elected official have prepared me for,” South said in a statement. “The Chamber has a solid reputation for serving businesses by collaborating with national, state, regional, and local government entities. I want to continue to build upon those successes with the team in place at the Chamber and the volunteer network of leaders who recognize what we have here in terms of resources and opportunities.”

