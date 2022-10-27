West Alabama CEOs come together, build with Habitat for Humanity

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Savannah Denton

TUSCALOOSA– When you think CEOs of large companies you probably think of people who never get their hands dirty. Wednesday was an exception for plenty of local business leaders.

Each year, Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa invites CEOs from some of the area’s largest and best-known companies to help build new homes for deserving families.

Their companies offer financial help in addition to physical labor. That’s what happened on Elm Street in Tuscaloosa Wednesday.

GAF Industries Vice President Jeff Terry is a good friend to Habitat, and his company provides labor and supplies throughout the year.

“We work in partnership with organizations like Habitat Tuscaloosa because we invest in our communities,” Terry said. “We wanna help make families more resilient, we wanna help build more resilient shelter. We want to establish more resilient workforces and that’s really at the core of the work we do.”

The most successful companies know earning and making a profit is just as important as giving back. In fact, the best companies are the ones who understand the importance of making local communities better.

Habitat Tuscaloosa Executive Director Ellen Potts said she’s thankful these CEOs are stepping up and making a difference.

“These guys have gotten so much done today,” Potts said. “They are building safe rooms, they are building the walls of the home, they are building the storage buildings in the back and they have gotten so much done. They are working hard and it’s a little bit different from what they usually do but all of them are just so excited to give back to the community.”

These homes are the 96th and 97th Habitat homes built since the April 27, 2011, tornado.

If you're interested in working with Habitat for Humanity, click right here.

