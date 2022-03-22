West Alabama celebrates World Down Syndrome Day Monday

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

Monday, March 21, marked the 10th anniversary of World Down Syndrome Day.

Every year for the past decade, the day honors those who have been diagnosed with Down syndrome.

The date 3/21 was chosen as a representation of the third copy of the 21st chromosome.

Down Syndrome West Alabama hosted a huge celebration Monday evening with the theme We are Family.

“Not just people with down syndrome and their families, but also we can’t do this without our community,” said Teri Terry. “Our community has really embraced these children and makes sure that they have happy lives and healthy lives, so we want everybody to come and celebrate with us and celebrate the joy we are living with every day.”

And a community celebration was exactly what happened at the Bobby Miller Activity Center.