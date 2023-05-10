West Alabama agencies get millions in funding for summer utility assistance

money

Several community service organizations around West Alabama are getting grants earmarked for ensuring low-income households can afford to keep their air conditioning running during the summer months.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the awards this week; the statewide total in grants is nearly $26 million.

“Alabama’s hottest times of the year can hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills along with other needs on extremely limited budgets,” Ivey said in a statement. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.”

The grants are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and are available thanks to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

West Alabama agencies getting grants include:

Community Service Programs of West Alabama, serving Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties: Receiving $2.18 million

Walker County Community Action Agency, serving Walker County: Receiving $417,000

Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation, serving Pickens County: Receiving $116,000

If you’re in need of assistance with bills, housing or any other need, you can call the United Way of West Alabama’s 211 service and be connected with resources.