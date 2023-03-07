WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business

This image shows the logo of WeightWatchers on a mobile phone, and the company's website, in New York, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. WeightWatchers shares soared Tuesday after the company said it was getting into the prescription drug weight loss business with the acquisition of Sequence. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The Associated Press

WeightWatchers’ stock is soaring after the company said it is getting into the prescription drug weight loss business with the acquisition of Sequence.

The telehealth operator can prescribe medications under brand names including Ozempic, Wegovy and Trulicity.

WeightWatchers offers subscribers meal plans with the goal of losing excess weight.

With the acquisition of Sequence, the company is tapping into a red-hot market for prescription drugs that address obesity, and broadening what it offers to customers.

Shares of New York-based WW International Inc. rose 79% on Tuesday.

