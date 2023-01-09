Weekly gas update: Prices up 11 cents over past week

gas prices

Gas prices in Alabama rose 11.3 cents per gallon in the past week, up to an average of $3.03 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 12.7 cents higher than this time last month and 6.8 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, prices rose 8.2 cents per gallon over the past week, up to an average of $3.25 a gallon as of Monday. The price of diesel fell 2.1 cents, down to an average of $4.64 a gallon.

“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas,” said GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan. “However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest. While gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, which certainly bodes well for the overall economy.”

According to GasBuddy’s price reports:

The cheapest gas station in Alabama was priced at $2.54 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas station in Alabama was priced at $3.80 a gallon as of Sunday.

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.59. Check out where right here.