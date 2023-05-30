Weekly gas roundup: Prices up 3.8 cents in Alabama

gas prices

The average cost of gas in Alabama rose 3.8 cents a gallon over the past week, up to an average of $3.13 a gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

Prices in Alabama are 3.5 cents per gallon lower than this time last month and $1.16 a gallon lower than this time last year.

Nationally, prices rose 2.7 cents per gallon, up to an average of $3.55 a gallon as of Tuesday. The national average price of diesel fell 4.9 cents over the past week, down to $3.91 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35 to $3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development.”

The cheapest gas station in Alabama was priced at $2.88 a gallon as of Monday

The most expensive gas station in Alabama was priced at $3.89 a gallon as of Monday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.97. Check out where right here.