Weekly gas roundup: Prices rise nearly 9 cents in Alabama

GAS

The average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama rose 8.6 cents over the past week, up to an average of $3.18 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 5.8 cents higher than this time last month and 72.6 cents a gallon lower than this time last year.

Nationally, prices rose 2.1 cents a gallon, up to an average of $3.55.

The national average for diesel rose 2.7 cents over the past week, up to $3.83 a gallon as of Monday.

“For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10 cent range we’re in today since April. It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, I don’t expect much change in the toss up that has been gas prices for weeks on end. But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”

According to GasBuddy price reports:

The cheapest gas station in Alabama was priced at $2.75 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas station in Alabama was priced at $3.69 a gallon as of Sunday

