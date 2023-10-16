Weekly gas roundup: Prices fall 8.9 cents over past week

gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Alabama fell 8.9 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.09 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 32.3 cents a gallon lower than this time last month and 31.3 cents lower than this time last year.

Nationally, prices fell 11.3 cents a gallon over the past week. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.8 cents over the past week, down to an average of $4.41 a gallon.

“The downward momentum has indeed gained steam, with the national average declining over the last week with again virtually every village, town, city, region and state seeing gasoline prices fall – with the added bonus that diesel prices have also declined,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the national average is likely to soon fall to its lowest level in six months.”

The cheapest gas station in Alabama was priced at $2.74 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas station in Alabama was priced at $3.99 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.83. Check out where right here.