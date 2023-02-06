Weekly gas roundup: Prices fall 8.8 cents

gas

The average price for gas in Alabama fell 8.8 cents per gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.19 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 15.5 cents per gallon higher than this time last month and 5.3 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, prices fell 4.4 cents per gallon, down to an average of $3.44 a gallon. The national price of diesel fell 5.2 cents in the last week, down to an average of $4.60 a gallon.

“For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road.”

The cheapest gas station in Alabama was priced at $2.86 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas station in Alabama was priced at $3.69 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.96. Check out where right here.