Weekly gas roundup: Prices fall 6.2 cents in past week

WVUA 23 Digital,
Average gas prices in Alabama fell 6.2 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.28 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 11.2 cents per gallon lower than this time last month and 12 cents a gallon higher than this time last year.

Nationally, prices fell 3.5 cents a gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.77. The national average price of diesel fell 0.7 cents in the past week, down to $4.52 per gallon.

“While this week saw average gasoline prices moving higher again in the West, most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “You could say Christmas is coming early: California should quickly see prices fall back below $6, and once all refinery snags are addressed and maintenance complete, I would not be surprised to see prices fall below $5 there later this year. While the trend is likely to be a strong one to the downside, small issues here and there could temporarily delay the onset of lower prices, but for now, motorists need not be in any rush: lower gas prices are on the way for every U.S. state in the weeks ahead.”

According to GasBuddy price reports:

  • The cheapest gas station in Alabama was priced at $2.89 a gallon as of Sunday
  • The most expensive gas station in Alabama was priced at $3.99 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $3.07. Check out where right here.

