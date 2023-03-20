Weekly gas roundup: Prices fall 5.1 cents in Alabama

gas prices

Average gas prices in Alabama fell 5.1 cents a gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.05 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 0.5 cents higher than this time last month but 97.6 cents per gallon lower than this time last year.

Nationally, prices fell 4.2 cents per gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.40 as of Monday. That’s up 4.3 cents a gallon from this time last month but 82.9 cents per gallon lower than this time a year ago.

The national price of diesel fell 5.6 cents a gallon over the past week, down to an average of $4.25 a gallon.

“The broad concern over recent failures of the U.S. and global banking system has put enough downward pressure on oil prices that we saw a reprieve in rising gasoline prices in the national average last week. But, it may be temporary in nature, and is unlikely to be a long lasting trend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Should the outlook for the banking sector improve, we could again see gasoline prices race higher, while continued or additional distress could raise the possibility of a broader economic slowdown, keeping gasoline prices in check.”

According to GasBuddy price reports:

The cheapest station in Alabama was priced at $2.81 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive station in Alabama was priced at $3.49 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.87. Check out where right here.