Weekly gas roundup: Prices fall 4.5 cents over past week

gas prices

The average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama fell 4.5 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.01 a gallon, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 28.2 cents a gallon lower than this time last month and 28.1 cents a gallon lower than this time last year.

Nationally, prices fell 5.3 cents a gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.45 a gallon. The national average price of diesel fell 3.4 cents over the past week, down to an average of $4.43 a gallon.

“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, I believe we could see a further 10-20 cent drop in the national average in the weeks ahead, but any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing.”

According to GasBuddy price reports:

The cheapest gas station in Alabama was priced at $2.75 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas station in Alabama was priced at $3.59 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.80. Check out where right here.