Weekly gas roundup: Prices fall 3 cents in Alabama

gas

Average gas prices in Alabama fell 3 cents a gallon over the past week, to an average of $3.24 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

Prices in Alabama are 14.1 cents higher than this time last month but 57.4 cents lower than this time last year.

Nationally, gas prices fell 0.8 cents per gallon, down to an average of $3.64 a gallon.

The price of diesel fell 3 cents in the past week, down to a national average of $4.12 a gallon.

“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average.”

According to GasBuddy price reports:

The cheapest gas in Alabama was priced at $2.89 a gallon Sunday

The most expensive gas in Alabama was priced at $3.99 a gallon Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.99. Check out where right here.