Weekly gas roundup: Prices fall 2.7 cents

Gas prices in Alabam fell 2.7 cents per gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 19.5 cents higher than this time last month and 3.1 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, prices rose 2.5 cents a gallon, up to an average of $3.28. The price of diesel fell 7.2 cents, down to an average of $4.56 a gallon.

“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan. “Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat.”

According to GasBuddy price reports:

The cheapest station in Alabama was priced at $2.68 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive station in Alabama was priced at $3.39 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.85. Check out where right here.