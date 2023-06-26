Weekly gas roundup: Prices fall 1.6 cents in Alabama

GAS

The average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama fell 1.6 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.11 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 3.7 cents lower than this time last month and $1.37 lower than this time last year.

Nationally, prices remained stagnant at $3.54 a gallon. The price of diesel nationally fell 0.2 cents over the past week, to an average of $3.84 a gallon.

“It’s been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50 to $3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65 and $80 in the same timeframe,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead.”

According to GasBuddy price reports:

The cheapest gas station in Alabama was priced at $2.77 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas station in Alabama was priced at $3.89 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.88. Check out where right here.