Weekly gas roundup: Prices drop 4 cents in Alabama

gas prices

The average price of gas in Alabama fell 4.2 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.05 a gallon, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 22.8 cents per gallon lower than this time last month and $1.14 per gallon lower than this time last year.

Nationally, prices rose 0.4 cents over the past week, to an average of $3.51 a gallon. Diesel prices fell 4 cents over the past week, down to a national average of $3.97 a gallon.

“We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year on year deficit since COVID hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019 — so the relief at the pump has been significant,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.”Even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it’s looking more likely that the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark — something that will make most motorists very happy.”

According to GasBuddy price reports:

The cheapest gas station in Alabama was priced at $2.49 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas station in Alabama was priced at $3.80 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $3.04. Check out where right here.