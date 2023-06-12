Weekly gas roundup: Prices call 1.1 cents in Alabama

gas prices

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Alabama fell 1.1 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.08 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 2 cents per gallon higher than this time last month and $1.52 lower than this time last year.

Nationally, prices rose 5.6 cents a gallon, up to an average of $3.57 a gallon. The national average price of diesel fell 1.6 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.87 a gallon.

“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week. The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel.”

According to GasBuddy price reports:

The cheapest gas station in Alabama was priced at $2.57 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas station in Alabama was priced at $3.59 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.57. Check out where right here.