Weekly gas roundup: Average price goes up 2.7 cents in Alabama

Average gasoline prices in Alabama crept up 2.7 cents over the past week, up to an average of $3.43 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 26 cents a gallon higher than this time last month and 1.8 cents lower than this time last year.

Nationally, prices stayed the same at $3.82 a gallon. The national average price of diesel rose 2.1 cents, up to $4.297 a gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”

According to GasBuddy price reports:

The cheapest gas station in Alabama was priced at $2.89 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas station in Alabama was priced at $4.09 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $3.19.