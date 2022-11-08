Weekly gas report: Prices in Alabama fall 2.3 cents

gas prices

Average gas prices in Alabama fell 2.3 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.27 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 6.5 cents per gallon lower than this time last month and 8.5 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, prices rose 6.2 cents per gallon over the past week, up to an average of $3.78 a gallon as of Monday. Diesel prices rose 3.4 cents over the past week, up to an average of $5.32 a gallon.

“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week.”

According to GasBuddy’s price reports:

The cheapest station in Alabama was priced at $2.95 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive station in Alabama was priced at $3.89 a gallon as of Sunday.

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $3.09. Check out where right here.