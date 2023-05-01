Weekly gas report: Prices fall 7 cents in Alabama

gas prices

Gas prices in Alabama fell an average of 7.2 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.17 as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 2.4 cents higher than this time last month and 66.8 cents lower than this time last year.

Nationally, prices fell 6.3 cents a gallon, down to an average of $3.58. The national average diesel price fell 5.3 cents in the past week, down to $4.07 per gallon.

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices.”

According to GasBuddy price reports:

The cheapest gas station in Alabama was priced at $2.75 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas station in Alabama was $3.99 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.92. Check out where right here.