Weekly gas report: Prices drop more than 5 cents in Alabama

Average prices for gas in Alabama fell 5.4 cents a gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.29 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 11.1 cents higher than this time last month and 10 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, gas prices fell 4.7 cents per gallon, down to an average of $3.72. The price of diesel dropped 2.39 cents over the past week, down to an average of $5.28 a gallon.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes.”

According to GasBuddy’s price reports:

The cheapest gas in Alabama was priced at $2.99 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas in Alabama was priced at $3.89 a gallon as of Sunday.

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $3.09. Check out where right here.