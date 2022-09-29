Weekend shooting update: Self-defense cited as investigation continues

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says they’re looking into whether or not a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex over the weekend was in self-defense.

VCU said they’ve spoken to several witnesses and reviewed the evidence in the shooting, which happened at River Road Apartments around 11 p.m. Saturday, and at this time they’ve made no arrests.

When the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to a grand jury for an evaluation of potential charges.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information and has not yet spoken to investigators is encouraged to contact VCU at 205-464-8690.

