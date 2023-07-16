Weekend shooting leaves man in critical condition

shots fired, shooting

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting at the Jaycee Park, located at 701 Kicker Road, in Alberta. According to the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) one man was shot and is in critical condition as of Saturday night. A representative for the Tuscaloosa Police Department said officers responded after multiple 911 calls came in around 9:15 Saturday night. When officers arrived they found the victim near the park restrooms. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one has been charged as of Saturday night. Stay tuned to WVUA 23 and WVUA23.com for later updates on this story.