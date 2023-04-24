Weatherization grants help homeowners reduce bills, increase safety

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Emily Caswell

Community Service Programs of West Alabama is getting nearly $400,000 from the state of Alabama for providing weatherization services for homeowners in need.

The money is coming from a $4.4 million grant approved by Gov. Kay Ivey last week for funding weatherization improvements for low income and older homeowners.

CSP of West Alabama received $375,000.

Homeowners who qualify for assistance will have an energy audit of their home to determine the most cost-efficient measures. Potential improvements include:

Installing extra insulation in attics, walls or floor

Sealing air leaks around doors and windows

Repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units

Replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs

Improvements like these not only reduce energy bills, but they can reduce the risk of fire or other potential home hazards.

“These important weatherization grants can assist in better protecting their homes from the effects of hot and cold temperatures which too often drive up energy costs,” Ivey said in a statement.

In all, 13 agencies around the state got grants. Those agencies will work with local homeowners to distribute the funds and get homes upgraded.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in helping those who need it most by utilizing the Weatherization Assistance Program,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in a statement. “The partnerships with these community agencies ensure that many underserved residents receive improvements to their homes which in turn lowers high energy bills, particularly in the hot summer months.”

You can check and see if you qualify for help from CSP of West Alabama right here.