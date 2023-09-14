Weather Forecast Update for High School & College Football

Let’s discuss your football weather coming up. First, we’ll start with high school football.

Here is your local forecast for high school football Friday night for west and central Alabama. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy Friday evening. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s by kickoff at 7pm, then fall into the lower 70s by 10pm. A brief shower or storm is possible, but widespread rain is not expected.

Bama takes on South Florida on Saturday in Tampa. There is a good chance of scattered showers and storms in the area on Saturday, so if you are traveling to Raymond James Stadium, take the poncho. Hopefully, storms dodge the stadium during game-time, but the risk of rain is at 60%. Given the potential for lightning in the area, it’s possible for a delay at some point during the game. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s by kickoff, then fall into the 80s during the game.

Auburn takes on Samford at Jordan-Hare stadium in Auburn on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6pm. If you are planning to watch the tigers take on Samford, take a poncho or rain jacket. While the showers and storms could dodge the stadium during game time, the risk of a passing downpour is at 50% in that area. Temperatures will fall into the 70s shortly after kickoff.

