“We don’t want it on the backside. We want it now!” said strikers

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter McKenzie Monk

This Thursday auto workers continue to strike outside ZF Chassis Systems in Tuscaloosa. The strikers hope to be able to negotiate a better contract in lieu of what they’ve been offered. ZF offered the employees a 5o cent raise in their new contract, according to an employee, but they’ve also raised insurance prices, bringing the total raise to 4 cents. They would also like an overall raise of $3 based on their skill level. The strikers plan to continue striking until their goals are met. Robin Wrobel said on Thursday,

“Yesterday was our first day, and we will stand out here as long as it takes. We’re trying to get $23 an hour, which that’s not asking a lot because we are a tier one supplier and we should be making $23 minimum an hour for a tier one supplier.”

Wrobel works on the front line building axles and says that most of the rotors she works with are 43 pounds each. Another striker added that employees are expected to move upwards of 86 pounds a minute- 2 rotors as well as a shaft. Many employees are finding the pay doesn’t justify the labor as they age. They are striking for at least $23 an hour for every employee, not just the ones with seniority. The employees at ZF make the parts that go directly to the Mercedes plant here in Tuscaloosa, making them a tier one supplier. Strikers hope to be able to come to some agreement with ZF Chassis Systems over their pay and benefits soon, and say that everyone can show support by joining in or driving by to boost morale.

Their contract renews every four years. One employee summed up their feelings with this statement “We don’t want it on the backside, we want it now!”

