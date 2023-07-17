Ways to survive the summer heat

The scorching summertime heat has settled into several states across the country, including here in Alabama. Dr. Anne-Laura Cook is an internal medicine faculty member at the University of Alabama. Dr. Cook said when it’s this hot outside, it’s best to pace yourself and perform outside activities early in the morning. She also said it’s a good idea to drink plenty of fluids before you spend some time outside. And to make sure you have a place in mind where you can cool off.

“Make sure that there is an area of shade that you can go to about every 30 minutes or whenever you feel tired and hot.” said Cook. “It is important to pay attention to your body and listen to what it says. Continue to drink and try to make sure that you are getting some electrolytes especially if you are going to be outside for a long period of time.”

Dr. Cook said it is best to avoid excess clothing and wear dry fit fabrics when possible.

-kn