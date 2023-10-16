Waves of Light event to remember infant and pregnancy loss

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Peyton Newman

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and Oct. 15 is recognized globally as the remembrance day for it.

The Black Warrior Community Team hosted their second annual Way of Life event to bring awareness to something that affects thousands of families.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 10% to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, and roughly 24,000 babies are stillborn each year. Many women have a miscarriage before knowing they’re pregnant, and a miscarriage is classified as a pregnancy loss before 20 weeks.

“This an unfortunate problem that exists,” said Region 2 Infant Mortality Review Board Chair Joy Bradley. “But we want to create safe spaces for people to be able to talk about their loss and talk about their feelings and the emotions around infant and pregnancy loss.”

The event aims to end the stigma and discomfort surrounding talking about infant and pregnancy loss, while also providing families with the support they need.

Three survivors spoke at the event, sharing how they coped and healed throughout their varying losses, while giving advice on how those in the community can support loved ones who experience loss.

“That’s gonna make me cry, but I have one in particular that no matter when I call her and what I say, she always says the right things, and sometimes that’s nothing,” said Amber Clary, who lost an infant. “Sometimes it’s ‘I love you and I’m here for you.’ And it’s not the cliché of ‘Well, at least you got pregnant’ or ‘at least they’re in heaven now.’ ”

Clary said it is vital to simply listen and show up for those who have lost their infants while spreading awareness.