Waves of drones strike Ukraine’s capital; 4 killed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Waves of explosives-laden drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them.

The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months.

Authorities said four people died. One drone slammed into a residential building. Energy facilities were also hit.

Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Separately, Moscow said a Russian warplane crashed in a residential area in the Russian port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov, after an engine caught fire during takeoff. Both crewmembers bailed out safely, but authorities said several floors of an apartment building were set ablaze.

10/17/2022 12:22:28 PM (GMT -5:00)