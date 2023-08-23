Watermelon Road resurfacing project beginning soon in Northport

Northport city councilors signed off on a major road resurfacing project Monday. City Engineer Tera Tubbs said repaving work on Watermelon Road is expected to begin within the next six to eight weeks.

“We’ve had a lot of complaints on this road in the past. It’s overdue for resurfacing,” said Tubbs. “We’re going to have some signal improvements with some pedestrian crossings at the signal at Rice Valley Road. I think it will help the pedestrians as well as the vehicular traffic on the road.”

The city of Northport is paying for 20% of the project. The Alabama Department of Transportation is covering the remaining 80%. The project is expected to take nine months to complete.