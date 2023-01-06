Water worries will soon be a thing of the past for part of Pickens County

It’s being touted as the largest public works project for the city of Reform in more than 50 years. On Thursday, Jan. 5 city officials broke ground on its new water treatment plant. The five-year project includes the plant, a new water well and new pipes.

The city recently received an 8 million dollar grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to update the city’s entire water system. The pipes in Reform date back to the 1940’s.

The city has been dealing with a water outage since Christmas when cold weather caused the pipes to freeze. The frozen pipes led to leaks in the city’s water lines. The leaks caused some residents to lose water during the Christmas holidays. Water was restored Thursday, Dec. 29

Reform Mayor Melody Davis said the leaks were hard to find due to some lines not being marked on the city map and the pipes being in such poor condition.

-kn