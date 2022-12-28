Water trickles back on in Hale County

By: WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

Water trickled back through the faucets of Sawyerville residents after an outage left many without it since before Christmas Day.

Worried residents called the Hale County Water Authority, but nobody answered the phones.

“There’s a problem and they’re working on it as best as possible, but there’s not been anybody in the office since Christmas,” an operator for the water company said.

The water company began putting all calls on hold after a spike in “no water” calls. Chip Taylor waited on hold for more than 20 minutes during one of his calls. The holds lasted so long that some residents became fed up, and took matters into their own hands.

“We’ve got probably 12-15 cows. We’ve got donkeys. I’ve also got horses that we have to take water to. So it’s a big ‘ole mess if you don’t water around here,” Mary Caruthers, a local farmer, said.

Caruthers said a single cow needs 30-40 gallons of water a day. She can easily go through 500 gallons of water in a day.

“We only heard about the water through the grapevine. I mean, nobody contacted us,” Caruthers said after not hearing anything from the water company.

WVUA 23 was able to get a hold of an operator at the water company. This is what we were told.

“Typically, there’s just one [emergency technician] on call, but given the issues, I believe there should have been more than one,” the water company operator said.

“It is what it is. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Caruthers said

Employees of the water company will be back in the office Wednesday morning.