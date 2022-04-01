Watch out for home repair fraud this season using these tips

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

During storm season, Alabamians should be on guard against scammers posing as home repair companies following any severe weather event.

The Home Builders Licensure Board maintains an official list of 2022 licensed residential homebuilders statewide and urgers storm victims to check the list before doing business with a home building or remodeler.

The board outlined steps that consumers should take when working with a builder, which include asking if they are licensed, asking for references, making sure quotes and contracts are in writing and never making a final payment until satisfied.

