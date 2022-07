WATCH LIVE: Bibb County Sheriff Deputy Brad Johnson memorial service





A public visitation and memorial service is being held Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the University of Montevallo’s Student Activity Center.

The public funeral for Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson begins at noon and will be followed by a procession from the memorial location to Centreville. A private burial will follow the procession.

WVUA 23 is airing the funeral and procession at this page beginning at noon.