‘Waste of time’: Community college transfers derail students

The Associated Press

America’s high school graduates are often encouraged to start at a community college before getting a bachelor’s degree, but the money-saving move rarely works as planned.

National data shows just one in seven community college students gets a bachelor’s within six years. One of the biggest culprits is credit loss: when students take classes that never count toward a degree.

Advocates say the transfer process is designed for schools but often confuses students.

States like California and Maryland are enacting new rules hoping to smooth the process.

And some schools are forming close partnerships to remove barriers, including at George Mason University and Northern Virginia Community College.

5/1/2023 4:44:31 PM (GMT -5:00)