Wash your fruit and veggies: Health department warning of potential illness

Make sure you’re washing your fruit and veggies before consuming them, because the Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating multiple reports of cyclosporiasis statewide.

So what is cyclosporiasis? It’s a gastrointestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite. The most common way to get it in the U.S. is by eating fresh produce grown outside the U.S. that was contaminated with Cyclospora.

The illness ranges from mild to serious and can cause prolonged gastrointestinal distress, including watery diarrhea combined with frequent, sometimes explosive bowel movements. Symptoms can last for weeks, and in severe cases require hospitalization.

Adults with a healthy immune system will most likely recover without treatment, but people in poor health or with a weakened immune system may require intervention.

The illness is not contagious, but if you’ve had diarrhea, stomach cramps, bloating or other gastrointestinal symptoms that have lasted longer than a few days, talk to your health care provider.

Here’s how you can keep yourself safe from potential infection:

Avoid food or water that may have been contaminated with stool

Wash your hands with soap and warm water before and after handling or preparing fruits and vegetables

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting or cooking

You can learn more about cyclosporiasis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention right here.