Thompson closes out Tuscaloosa County for Class 7A area win

By WVUA 23 Sports reporter Grace Brister

Tuscaloosa County High School baseball hosted Thompson in a Class 7A area match-up, and the Warriors closed out the Wildcats 5-0.

Thompson got the first run of the game in the top of the second inning. Miles Mitchell hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field to bring in Tucker Arrington for the Warriors.

In the top of the fourth, Thompsons Drake McBride hit one over the left field fence to advance the Warriors lead 2-0.

Arrington hit one to right field, and it goes past the Wildcats defense. Peryn Blan takes advantage of the error to for an RBI double in the top of the 6th inning.

The Warriors Zach Wyatt knocks one through the infield out to left field, and Mac Bowman rounds third headed straight for home plate. Despite the Wildcats effort, Bowman is safe at home and Wyatt is safe on second base.

In the top of the seventh inning, Bland singles one to right field to bring in Parker Edmondson for the final run of the game.

The Warriors and the Wildcats will be back in action at Thompson on Wednesday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m.