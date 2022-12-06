Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat

georgia senate runoff

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia voters are deciding the final Senate contest in the country.

They’re choosing whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or opt for Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Tuesday’s contest concludes a four-week runoff blitz that’s drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight.

The outcome will determine whether Democrats have a 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote.

In last month’s general election, Warnock led Walker by 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast but fell shy of a majority, triggering the runoff.

As polls opened Tuesday morning, a 40-degree wind chill and steady rain greeted voters in the Atlanta area.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/6/2022 3:51:28 PM (GMT -6:00)