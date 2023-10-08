Warming Trend… Showers Possible Late-Week… Sunday PM Forecast Update

Happy Sunday, everyone! Wow, was it chilly across west-central Alabama this morning. Tuscaloosa got down to 42° and many locations near Gadsden, Haleyville, and Cullman even dipped into the mid/upper 30s! This is the coldest air we have recorded so far this season since Spring. Monday morning is another chilly one but a tad warmer than Sunday morning. Most of us should be at or above 40° for an overnight low. I suppose a few locations could briefly hit 38-39°, especially for those along and north of I-22. The majority of us will start Monday off in the mid 40s and as southwesterly winds move warmer air into the region through the day, temperatures will have no problem shooting for 80°. You’ll notice temperatures increase quickly on Monday so whatever morning attire you have planned won’t cut it for those warm afternoon temperatures. Although we warm up Monday, the humidity remains quite low as the air stays bone dry. This is important for those of you planning to perform any outdoor burning. A Red Flag Warning was issued once again for many locations today and this is likely to extend through Monday as well since the humidity remains low and winds area-wide will be in the 5-15 mph range. Therefore, any burning on Monday is highly not recommended.

Moving into the workweek, temperatures continue to rise going into Tuesday but you’ll notice an increase in high cloud cover and humidity. This will move in ahead of our next storm system that should bring some spotty rain showers to those along and south of I-20. However, anyone north of I-20 will need to do their rain dance a little harder for any beneficial drought relief. This system will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia as it moves along the Gulf Coast, bringing widespread rain to those folks and giving us plenty of cloud cover. It is still uncertain at this time whether this low pressure can move far enough north to bring widespread showers to the entire area. I am more confident our northern counties stay dry on Wednesday, however confidence decreases concerning exactly how far north the rain can make it. Regardless, any rain would be light with amounts less than an inch. We need several inches of soaking rain to but a deficit in this ongoing drought. Continue to monitor updates over the next few days as the Wednesday forecast is still fairly uncertain.

A few showers are possible behind that storm system on Thursday. Overnight lows will warm back to the mid 60s by late week as a response to the increase in cloud cover and moisture. So, some muggy mornings are in store and these kind of days are becoming fewer and further between. A sign that we are transitioning into Fall and it all doesn’t just happen with the flick of a switch. Part of the warm season handing over the reigns to the cool season is to have multiple cold fronts swing through the region. We just had one on Friday and the next cold front appears to move through this coming Friday night/early Saturday morning. Once again, this front won’t have much moisture to work with so rain chances are slim ahead of the frontal passage Friday afternoon. This could change but keeping chances at 20% for now since we are still several days away. Temperatures and humidity will plummet just in time for next weekend with comfortable highs back in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 50s with lots of sunshine. Looking beyond the seven day forecast, we have several shots of cooler than average air headed our way over the next three weeks. October should fall to below normal to near average in the temperature department. Have a great week!

Weekend Forecaster Jacob Woods

Twitter: @JacobWoodsWx

Facebook: @JacobWoods