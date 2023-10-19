Warmer Weather Ahead… Few Showers Tonight, Then Dry… Thursday PM Forecast Update

Good Thursday afternoon! Our local weather has been mild today, with temperatures rising into the 70s. A few light showers passed through the area earlier today, but meaningful rain did not occur. Temperatures will gradually fall into the middle 50s tonight. A few light showers will become possible after 9pm, but widespread rain is not expected.

Friday will include a return of sunshine, as temperatures rise into the upper 70s to near 80. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s tonight.

Temperatures will remain nice for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Humidity will also remain low this weekend, as dewpoints drop into the 40s.

We’re watching tropical storm Tammy in the Atlantic, but there is no evidence this will impact Alabama in any way, or the US coastline. Tammy will impact the Lesser Antilles tonight through Saturday.

