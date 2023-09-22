Warm Weekend Ahead.. Few Storms Next Week… Friday PM Forecast Update #alwx @wvua23

Good Friday afternoon! Our local weather has been warm today, with many areas reaching the middle to upper 80s. Skies are partly cloudy this afternoon, with skies expected to clear out overnight. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.

The weekend forecast will include a mostly sunny sky, with temperatures between 86 and 89 degrees. Light north breeze on Saturday and west breeze on Sunday.

Fall officially begins on Saturday…

A few scattered storms will become possible next week, with rain chances increasing to 30% on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Widespread rain is unlikely.

Join us on WVUA 23 weekdays at 5 p.m. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather