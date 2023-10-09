WARM WEATHER TUESDAY… SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE WEDNESDAY… COLD FRONT MOVES IN FRIDAY

Good Monday evening! After another chill start to the day, we have warmed up nicely into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. This evening, we will see our temperatures drop into the 50s under clear skies. Tomorrow, clouds will begin to increase across the area but no rain is expected. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

We do see our rain chances make a return for your Wednesday, as an area of low pressure moves along the Gulf Coast area. Right now, it looks like the best rain potential will be to the south of I-20, but places here in Central Alabama should see some shower activity. Unfortunately, it won’t be enough of a drought buster, but we will take what we can get! Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s.

Rounding out the week, we will be mainly dry with highs in the 70s and 80s but our eyes will be on our next cold front coming in Friday. Our temperatures will drop into the 60s and 70s for highs over the weekend and lows getting back into the 40s!

