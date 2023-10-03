Warm for Now. Much Cooler This Weekend! Tuesday PM Forecast Update

Good Tuesday to you! Our local weather started off nice and cool this morning, then quickly became hot this afternoon. Dry air heats and cools very efficiently, so there is a large swing between daytime highs and overnight lows. Temperatures will fall fast tonight, with a low in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity remains low, but a few puffy cumulus clouds will develop during the afternoon hours. Skies will become partly cloudy Thursday and on Friday. A few brief showers can’t be ruled out on Friday, but widespread rain is not expected.

The coolest air of the season will arrive on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s Saturday night and Sunday night. Daytime highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

We are watching the tropics. A tropical storm in the Atlantic basin is moving northwest. There is no risk to the US, as the storm will remain out to sea. Philippe is moving northwest.

