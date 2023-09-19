Warm Days, Pleasant Nights Ahead.. Tuesday PM Forecast Update

Good Tuesday afternoon! Our local weather has been very dry and quiet today. Many areas started off in the middle 50s, then warmed into the upper 80s during the afternoon hours. Skies remain clear tonight, with a low in the upper 50s.

As for Wednesday through Friday… We can expect very similar conditions each day. With very dry air in place, there will be little cloud cover during the day. Mild afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, then overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s. Overnight temperatures will rise a tad by the end of the week, with lower 60s, rather than upper 50s.

There is no sign of rain through the weekend, but a few showers may become possible by Monday and Tuesday.

Join us on WVUA 23 weekdays at 5 p.m. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather