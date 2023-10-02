Warm Days, Nice Nights Ahead… Coolest Air this Season by the Weekend.. Monday PM Forecast Update

Good Monday afternoon! Today remains much like yesterday. Hot and dry during the day and cool at night. Temperatures warmed into the 87-90 degree range locally, but we can expect temperatures to fall into the upper 50s tonight. Skies remain clear.

Tuesday through Thursday will be a carbon copy of today. We’ll start each day off in the upper 50s or lower 60s, then rise into the upper 80s during the afternoon hours. Skies will become partly cloudy during the afternoon on Thursday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night or on Friday.

The coolest air of the season will arrive on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s Saturday night and Sunday night.

