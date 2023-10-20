Warm Days, Cool Nights Ahead.. NO RAIN… Friday PM Forecast Update

Good Friday afternoon! After a cool early morning, temperatures have warmed greatly this afternoon. Most areas topped out in the lower 80s today. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight, with a low in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will remain nice for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. Humidity will also remain low this weekend, as dewpoints drop into the 40s.

Next week is looking warm during the day and cool at night, as a very consistent weather pattern continues.

We’re watching tropical storm Tammy in the Atlantic, but there is no evidence this will impact Alabama in any way, or the US coastline. Tammy will impact the Lesser Antilles tonight through Sunday as a high end tropical storm or weak hurricane.

