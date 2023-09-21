Warm Days Ahead… Storms Possible Next Week… Thursday PM Forecast Update

Good Thursday afternoon! Our local weather has been rather hot and dry today across the area. Temperatures warmed into the upper 80s today, with a light east breeze. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s tonight, under a mostly clear sky.

For Friday, look for a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s, with a light east breeze at 5mph. Humidity will remain low on Friday, in part due to the tropical system to the east of the Georgia coast. The flow around the circulation will help pull down drier air.

Fall begins on Saturday. We can expect a mostly sunny sky, with an afternoon high in the upper 80s.

A few scattered storms will become possible next week, with rain chances increasing to 40% on Monday to 40% on Tuesday. Drier air will be back on Wednesday, with cooler air.

