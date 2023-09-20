Warm Days Ahead, Mild Nights… Few Storms Next Week… Wednesday PM Forecast Update

Good Wednesday afternoon! Our local weather has turned out quite warm this afternoon, under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures managed to reach the upper 80s in most spots. We can expect a partly cloudy sky tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 60s after 10pm.

Thursday and Friday will feature a mostly sunny sky. After a nice start to both days, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s during the afternoon hours. Light east breeze.

Fall begins on Saturday. We can expect a mostly sunny sky, with an afternoon high in the upper 80s.

A few scattered storms will become possible next week, with rain chances increasing from 20% on Monday to 40% on Tuesday and Wednesday.

