Want your voice heard on Saban Center plans? Here’s your chance

A consulting firm working on the future Saban Center is seeking community feedback on what will eventually be a science and discovery center.

The new center, called IGNITE, is a reimagining of the Tuscaloosa Children’s Hands-On Museum and will focus on STEAM learning.

The consulting firm has posted a short survey so it can better understand Tuscaloosa residents’ goals and desires for IGNITE.

If you’re interested in offering your feedback, click right here to take the survey.

The survey is open from Feb. 6 to Feb. 20.